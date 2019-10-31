Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has found a way to be both a rising star in Boston and Gotham’s finest.

The Red Sox infielder was chomping at the bit Wednesday night to wear his Batman Halloween costume. And, as expected, Chavis donned the Cape and Cowl Thursday morning.

In a plot twist, the young slugger wore the outfit as he drove to the gym.

Take a look:

Good morning Gotham!!!! Was so excited that I wore my costume to the gym 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pjVfrpW0n1 — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) October 31, 2019

We have no idea whether Chavis kept the outfit on while he was cranking weights, but nothing would surprise us.

Chavis wasn’t the only Boston athlete who got into the holiday spirit for Halloween. Most notably, Tom Brady and Brad Marchand both wore awesome costumes.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images