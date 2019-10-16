The Boston Celtics had about as good of a preseason as a team could have in preparation for the 2019-20 campaign.
There were plenty of great aspects of this four-game stretch, but of course, for most Celtics fans, Tacko Fall stuck out above the rest (literally and figuratively).
Fans lost their collective mind nearly every time the 7-foot-5 big man stepped onto the floor, so the NBA put together his top plays from his first preseason action over the last few weeks.
Check it out:
Fall’s Exhibit 10 contract was converted into a two-way deal Sunday, meaning he’ll spend the majority of his first professional season with the G League’s Maine Red Claws. Per two-way regulations, the UCF product can spend no more than 45 days with the Celtics and is not eligible to play in the postseason.
