Bill Belichick secured his 300th career win as a head coach Sunday as the New England Patriots defeated the Cleveland Browns 27-13 at Gillette Stadium.

The victory led to an outpouring of congratulatory messages and the resurrection of a years-long debate: Who’s more responsible for the Patriots’ dynasty, Belichick or quarterback Tom Brady?

While it’s ultimately a futile discussion, former Patriots linebacker James Harrison chose Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” to side with Brady, claiming that even a coach as great as Belichick needs talented players in order to achieve a high level of success.

“For me, I have to say it’s about the players. So I have to say it’s about Brady,” Harrison said. “I could have the greatest coach in the world. If I don’t have a player who can go out there with the talent and execute it, then it can’t get done. So it’s sort of a six in one hand, half a dozen in the other. But when it comes down to it, that caliber of a player, that caliber of players, through his career, he’s even said himself the players that he’s had, he’s had good players, great players, and those have contributed to those 300 wins. He hasn’t gone out there and played a down of ball to do that. Of course, I have seen players and teams win in spite of coaching. But the other way is done way more often than vice versa.”

Harrison spent less than two months with the Patriots organization during the 2017 campaign, appearing in one regular season game and three playoff games, including Super Bowl LII. Brady sure made quite an impression on the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers ‘backer, though, squashing any doubts Harrison had about the veteran QB’s character on the field and in the locker room. So it’s not all that surprising Harrison is siding with No. 12.

“At the end of the day, 300 wins is more about the players,” Harrison, who retired after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, said Monday. “And if you want to give it to either Tom or Bill, I have to give it to Tom because Tom is a player.”

