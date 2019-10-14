The New England Patriots’ demise can’t come soon enough for Jason Whitlock.

Whitlock said last Friday after the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium that New England isn’t a great team. He even admitted he’s “hopeful” New England’s dynasty will end this season after nearly two decades of dominance.

On Monday, Whitlock doubled down, declaring the Houston Texans — not the Patriots — the best team in the AFC. The Texans, of course, knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, improving Houston’s record to 4-2. Kansas City also sits at 4-2 through six games.

“The Texans are 4-2. Their two losses are to the (New Orleans) Saints and the (Carolina) Panthers, two of the best defensive teams in the NFC,” Whitlock said on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “Drew Brees and the Saints needed a 58-yard field goal to beat the Texans inside the Superdome in Week 1. The Saints are arguably the best team in the entire National Football League. Houston is the best team in the AFC.

“The Texans are potent on both sides of the ball. JJ Watt isn’t what he used to be, but he’s still a disruptor who requires a double team. Houston’s defense is middle of the pack in terms of points and yards allowed. That’s good enough because (Deshaun) Watson and Houston’s offense have elevated to the next level.”

Whitlock isn’t the only pundit to question the Patriots’ true potential in wake of their hard-fought victory over the Giants last Thursday. The Patriots have faced lackluster competition to this point, and there are legitimate questions about New England’s offense.

That said, the Patriots have taken care of business, winning six straight to open the 2019 campaign, and New England’s defense looks like it could be the best of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. So, Whitlock might want to be careful in knocking the Patriots down a notch.

The Patriots and Texans are scheduled to square off on Dec. 1 at NRG Stadium. We could learn a lot from that Week 13 matchup, although we already know who Whitlock likely will be pulling for in the potentially crucial AFC showdown.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images