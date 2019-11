Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara stepped on the ice for his first shift of the third period against the New York Rangers, and it didn’t take him long to get on the board.

With the Boston Bruins up 4-1 against the Rangers, Chara skated toward the Rangers’ zone following a line change and immediately one-timed a David Pastrnak pass from the blue line into the back of the net.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images