Antonio Brown has more or less become the laughingstock of the NFL lately.
As such, quite a few people dressed up as him for Halloween.
The free-agent wide receiver has been without a team since getting cut by the New England Patriots in September, and due to an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, against Brown, he probably won’t be playing anytime soon.
It’s been a bumpy, distraction-filled 2019 for Brown, who lately has been ramping up his Twitter activity. And on Halloween, people kept tweeting pictures of themselves dressed as variations of the wideout, most often “Antonio Clown,” and he started tweeting back at them.
#GoGetSomeCandy.
