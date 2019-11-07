Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Antonio Brown saga continued late Thursday afternoon.

The 31-year-old unleashed a social media tirade early Thursday and went after the NFL for its corrupt and unjust ways while claiming he’d never play in the league again. But the wide receiver was singing a different tune less than 12 hours later.

“I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap,” Brown tweeted.

I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

Only time will tell what his next move is, but we do know Brown reportedly is set to meet with the NFL next week over the numerous allegations against him.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images