Antonio Brown doesn’t seem too pleased with the NFL right now.

The embattled wide receiver, who remains a free agent after getting cut by the New England Patriots in September, finally has a meeting set for next week with the NFL over the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, against him.

Shortly after news of Brown’s meeting broke, the wideout absolutely lost it on social media, posting multiple profanity-laced messages.

First, there was this tweet accusing the league of racism that read: “Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly ! Making money off my sweat and blood (Expletive) the @NFL I’ll never play in that (expletive) treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self.”

Then he doubled down with a since-deleted Instagram post.

“(Expletive) @nfl I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat! No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it ! So you fantasy (expletives) can let it go 🥂”

This isn’t the first time he’s gone on social media tirades and declared he was done with the NFL, doing so shortly after the Patriots cut him. He deleted those tweets shortly thereafter and walked back the claim he was done with the NFL.

