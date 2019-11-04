Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will try to continue their winning ways in a rare Monday night game with another new-look lineup vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The red-hot B’s, who have won their last five games, welcome the Pens to TD Garden where Boston prospect Cameron Hughes will make his NHL debut.

The 23-year-old Providence product was recalled Monday morning and will make his debut four years after Boston selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Dubbed by head coach Bruce Cassidy as an “energy guy,” Hughes has two goals and four assists in 13 games with Providence this season.

Hughes will skate on the Bruins’ banged-up fourth line, as Par Lindholm and Joakim Nordstrom remain out, while David Backes also will miss the game after getting hurt in a nasty collision with Ottawa’s Scott Sabourin on Saturday night.

Here are the projected lines with Boston’s Jaroslav Halak expected to start in net opposite Penguins goalie Matt Murray:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-1-2)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork — Charlie Coyle — Brett Ritchie

Cameron Hughes — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (8-5-1)

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Dominik Simon

Alex Galchenyuk — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Jared McCann — Nick Bjugstad — Dominik Kahun

Zach Aston-Reese — Teddy Blueger — Brandon Tanev

Brian Dumoulin — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Justin Schultz

Jack Johnson — John Marino

Matt Murray

