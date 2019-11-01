The New England Patriots have tripled the number of Belichicks on the coaching staff over the years.

Head coach Bill Belichick has brought both of his sons, Stephen and Brian, on board to rise through the ranks. Stephen, who’s secondary and safeties coach, is in his eighth season with the team. Coaching assistant Brian Belichick started out as a scouting assistant and is in his fourth season on the football staff.

Bill Belichick said this week in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Charlie Weis and Bob Papa that it’s “really special” to work with his sons.

“It’s just — you miss so much as a father because of your schedule and the games that you’re involved with in the NFL, then the kids (are) in school and playing sports and doing stuff, and you just can’t be there for all of it,” Belichick said. “Kind of feels like you make up a little bit for it by being able to be involved with them on a little bit later in life level.

“It’s been good as you get older and get generationally further and further away from the players, it’s good to be able to hang on with some younger coaches and other people on the staff who can kind of keep you informed and keep you in touch with some of the things that are, I would say, passing me by on the outside. They do a great job with that, as well.”

Stephen and Brian also push Bill to go back to some of his roots as a head coach.

“They’ve had a lot of experience in football,” Bill Belichick said. “It’s not just a few years with the Patriots. It’s their whole lives. Brian and Stephen both have a good perspective on things that have happened. It’s funny when they come back to me and say, ‘How come you’re not doing it like this anymore?’ And it makes me think at times. And then I go back and do it that way.

“So, they really do a good job of keeping me in check and having a good perspective on not just the more recent years of the Patriots but really a big part of my professional career in the National Football League as a head coach.”

Brian Belichick’s role isn’t defined on the Patriots’ coaching staff, but it appears he mostly helps out his older brother and cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino with the secondary.

Stephen Belichick it at least helping to relay defensive play calls with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo this season after defensive play-caller Brian Flores departed the team to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins over the offseason.

Belichick’s daughter, Amanda, is the head coach of the Holy Cross women’s lacrosse team and an assistant coach on the WPLL Command.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images