Brad Marchand potentially could be putting together his finest offensive season so far.

The Boston Bruins left winger found the back of the net for the ninth time this season in the first period of Monday night’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Marchand got on the score sheet once again in the second period with an assist on David Pastrnak’s league-leading 14th goal this season.

With Marchy’s two points through the first two periods Monday, he now has 25 points so far throughout the 2019-20 and is sporting a 13-game point streak. For more the 31-year-old’s hot start, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

