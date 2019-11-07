Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In case you weren’t aware, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg look a lot alike. Like, a lot alike.

The two even dressed up as each other for Halloween this year. (Buttigieg first appeared dressed as Stevens on social media Halloween morning. Stevens returned the favor by mid-afternoon, and social media ate it up.

Stevens appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zo and Bertrand” on Wednesday where he told hosts Scott Zolak and Mark Bertrand about how his creative costume choice came to be.

“So Buttigieg did that in the morning last week (on Halloween), and then my wife and a couple of our friends were like, ‘You have to do something.’ And I was like, you know, I’m always about all of that stuff, as you can imagine,” he said.

So this whole this was planned out, right? Not so, according to Stevens.

“I had no idea (this was going to happen),” he said. “Saw it just like you saw it (on social media).”

#Celtics head coach Brad Stevens joins @ZoandBertrand to discuss his @PeteButtigieg costume on Halloween, and his attempt at a Brad Stevens costume. pic.twitter.com/KB9Z3vmDyn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 6, 2019

For what it’s worth, Stevens didn’t think Buttigieg’s costume was too off the mark (unlike loads of fans on social media).

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images