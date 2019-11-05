Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday night showed a lot about this Boston Bruins team.

The Black-and-Gold got off to an extremely quick start in the first period and took a 2-0 lead. They continued their offensive onslaught with David Pastrnak netting his league-leading 14th goal of the season early in the second, but things changed later in the period.

The Bruins struggled, allowing the Penguins to score four unanswered goals, but then stormed back in the final 20 minutes to extend their winning streak to six games and overall point streak to 10.

After the game, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about the team’s effort in the comeback. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images