It wasn’t the Boston Bruins’ night Friday in Detroit.

After taking a quick lead almost immediately after puck drop, the Bruins gave up three unanswered goals and were unable to overcome the deficit against the Red Wings in their second straight loss.

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was one of the biggest reasons for the Bruins’ loss Friday night. The goaltender came up huge for Detroit stopping 27 shots on the night with none bigger than when the B’s were pushing down just one.

To see his biggest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images