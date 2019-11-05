Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was an exciting one at TD Garden on Monday night.

After taking a 3-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins squandered it and fell 4-3 entering the final period. Torey Krug knotted the score 8:14 into the third period before the B’s Brad Marchand rang the horn with the go-ahead goal with just under two minutes remaining.

Jaroslav Halak was solid between the pipes once again for Boston. The Bruins goaltender made an eye-popping 40 saves to help lead the Bruins to the big win.

For more on Halak’s night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented TD Bank.