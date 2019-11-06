Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara didn’t make it through 1,500 NHL games on talent alone.

(Although, being one of the best defensemen of his generation certainly helped.)

The Boston Bruins blueliner reached the impressive milestone Tuesday night when the Boston Bruins visited the Montreal Canadiens. Believe it or not, Chara even received a standing ovation from the normally hostile Bell Centre crowd.

Chara, ever humble and gracious, took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank everyone who has made his long, remarkable career possible.

Take a look:

“It is such an honor to play this game. It is such an honor to play with and against some of the toughest people in all of sports. It is such an honor to play for all of the fans. I want to thank all of my teammates, coaches and trainers from the last 22 years. This is the ultimate team sport and I have been lucky to be around some of the best in the business who inspire me to be better day in and day out. I want to thank my mom, dad and sister. Growing up, I could have never imagined I’d be here right now after game 1,500. They always supported my dreams and encouraged me to never give up.

“Lastly, I want to thank my wife, Tatiana, and my three kids: Elliz, Ben and Zack. This game requires so much sacrifice, and I am truly blessed to have a family that supports me unconditionally and sacrifices so much for me to play the game I love. Thank you, I love you all!! On to 1501!”

The Bruins went on to suffer a 5-4 loss to their archrivals.

They’ll look to get back on track Friday night when they visit the Detroit Red Wings.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images