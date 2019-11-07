Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday night’s matchup at Staples Center very well could be a 2020 NBA Finals preview.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be in Los Angeles for a clash with the Clippers. Milwaukee is in search of its fourth consecutive victory, while LA will be looking to extend its win streak to three.

This highly anticipated matchup already has generated quite a bit of buzz well before tip-off, as Kawhi Leonard will be inactive due to load management. Nonetheless, we still should be in store for an exciting contest.

Here’s how to watch Bucks vs. Clippers online:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images