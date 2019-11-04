There’s a bit of movement on Boston’s injury report as the Celtics gear up for Tuesday’s game against the Cavaliers.
Jaylen Brown (illness) did not travel to Cleveland with the C’s on Monday, according to the team. Brad Stevens hopes Brown will be able to join them “later in the road trip.”
Stevens told reporters Monday that Brown still is coping with the effects of his recent illness on top of an infection, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang, although no further details were released. The 23-year-old potentially could join the team in Charlotte or San Antonio, however.
Meanwhile, Enes Kanter (knee) is “feeling good” following Monday’s practice and hopes to play in Cleveland, per the team. He’s been out since sustaining a contusion on his knee on Opening Night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I think I’m ready,” Kater said Monday, according to Boston.com.
Tip-off for Tuesday’s contest at Quicken Loans Arena is slated for 7 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images