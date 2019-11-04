Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a bit of movement on Boston’s injury report as the Celtics gear up for Tuesday’s game against the Cavaliers.

Jaylen Brown (illness) did not travel to Cleveland with the C’s on Monday, according to the team. Brad Stevens hopes Brown will be able to join them “later in the road trip.”

#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown (illness) will not travel to Cleveland today, but could join the team later in the road trip according to Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 4, 2019

Stevens told reporters Monday that Brown still is coping with the effects of his recent illness on top of an infection, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang, although no further details were released. The 23-year-old potentially could join the team in Charlotte or San Antonio, however.

Brad Stevens said Jaylen Brown is still feeling some effects from his illness and is also dealing with an infection. Brown won't travel to Cleveland today but may join the team in Charlotte or San Antonio later this week. No details on the illness/infection. — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) November 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Enes Kanter (knee) is “feeling good” following Monday’s practice and hopes to play in Cleveland, per the team. He’s been out since sustaining a contusion on his knee on Opening Night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think I’m ready,” Kater said Monday, according to Boston.com.

Enes Kanter said he's hopeful to play vs. Cleveland tomorrow: "I think I'm ready." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) November 4, 2019

Tip-off for Tuesday’s contest at Quicken Loans Arena is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images