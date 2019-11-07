Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have ripped off five consecutive wins after dropping their season opener to the Philadelphia 76ers, and much of that is thanks to the widespread production of their starting five.

Boston’s roster lives and dies with its perimeter players, as the frontcourt often serves as the team’s weakest link. That hasn’t been a concern of late, however.

For one, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams have done a nice job leading the bigs in Enes Kanter’s absence. But even more so, the Celtics’ starting lineup has been thriving to a degree where the rest of the league can’t compare.

Kemba Walker (26 points per game), Jayson Tatum (21.3) and Gordon Hayward (20.3) all are averaging over 20 points per game, making the Celtics the only team in the NBA to have three players scoring at a 20-plus point clip, per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

The Celtics are the only team in the NBA with three players averaging at least 20 PPG. Walker: 26.0 PPG

Tatum: 21.3 PPG

Hayward: 20.3 PPG Jaylen Brown isn't far from the mark with 17.3 PPG. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 6, 2019

Jaylen Brown, as Snow noted, has been very solid as well, averaging 17.3 points thus far. He’s missed Boston’s last three games, however, with an illness and infection. He recently was upgraded to probable for Thursday’s game in Charlotte.

The Celtics take on the Hornets on Thursday night as they look to extend their winning streak to six games. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

