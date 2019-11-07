Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Boston Celtics game against the Charlotte Hornets game typically doesn’t turn many heads, but this one will.

The C’s are in North Carolina on Thursday for a tilt at Spectrum Center, which marks the first time new Celtics star Kemba Walker makes his regular-season return to the arena he called home in each of his previous NBA seasons.

As for the game itself, the two teams are going in complete opposite directions. The Celtics are on a five-game win streak and are proving they might be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Hornets project to be one of the worst teams in the NBA once the season ends.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Hornets online:

When: Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images