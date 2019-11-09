Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics face a stiff test Saturday night.

The 6-1 Celtics will visit the 5-3 San Antonio Spurs in a game that should say a lot about just how good Boston is. Brad Stevens’ team has won six in a row since losing its season opener, while Gregg Popovich’s squad snapped a two-game losing skid Thursday night with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Celtics center Enes Kanter is expected to miss his seventh straight game with a knee bruise.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Spurs online:

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images