The Boston Celtics face a stiff test Saturday night.
The 6-1 Celtics will visit the 5-3 San Antonio Spurs in a game that should say a lot about just how good Boston is. Brad Stevens’ team has won six in a row since losing its season opener, while Gregg Popovich’s squad snapped a two-game losing skid Thursday night with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Celtics center Enes Kanter is expected to miss his seventh straight game with a knee bruise.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Spurs online:
When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images