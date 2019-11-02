Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The first month of the NHL season is in the books and the Bruins are off to one of their hottest starts in a while.

Boston sits atop the Atlantic Division with a 9-1-2 record and show no signs of slowing down. And if you ask David Pastrnak, his team isn’t even performing up to its full potential yet.

“That’s the best part about it,” Pastrnak told NHL.com’s Eric Russo. “We still don’t feel like we’re playing the way we want every game and we’re still winning. It’s a big sign of how strong our team is and we know we can be better. We’ve got the first month behind us and now off to November. We want to be a better team than last month.”

If the Black and Gold put together and even stronger month of November than October, then that certainly spells bad news for their opponents. The Bruins are back in action Saturday night when they welcome the 3-7-1 Ottawa Senators to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images