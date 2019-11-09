Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in what seems like an eternity, David Pastrnak was unable to find the back of the net.

The Boston Bruins right winger snapped his four-game goal streak in Friday night’s loss against the Detroit Red Wings, but was able to extend his point streak to 14 games with an assist to defenseman Torey Krug.

Pastrnak has been lights-out for the B’s so far this season, notching his league-leading 31st point (15 goals, 16 assists). For more on the 23-year-old, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Live,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

