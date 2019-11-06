Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak’s season is shaping up to be one for the ages.

The Boston Bruins forward notched his 30th point of the 2019-20 NHL season Tuesday night in the team’s 5-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. In doing so in just 15 games, Pastrnak joined Bruins legends Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito among the fastest to the 30-point mark in team history, according to the NHL.

“David Pastrnak is the third player in @NHLBruins history to reach the 30-point mark in 15 or fewer games, joining Phil Esposito in 1973-74 (13 GP) and Bobby Orr in 1974-75 (14 GP) #NHLStats,” the NHL wrote in a tweet.

David Pastrnak is the third player in @NHLBruins history to reach the 30-point mark in 15 or fewer games, joining Phil Esposito in 1973-74 (13 GP) and Bobby Orr in 1974-75 (14 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/SM5rbXjmgm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 6, 2019

The first-period goal Pastrnak scored against the Canadiens was his 15th of the season, making him the first Bruin to notch that many in 15 games since Peter McNab did in 1976-77, per NHL Public Relations.

However, Orr’s and Esposito’s names loom much larger in Bruins’ history, and they set the pace for Pastrnak potentially to match by delivering a historic season. Esposito amassed a career-high 145 points in 1973-74, garnering Hart Trophy (for NHL MVP) honors. Orr racked up a career-best 135 points in 1974-75.

Neither Esposito’s and Orr’s 1973-74 nor 1974-75 teams won the Stanley Cup during their stunning individual seasons. Pastrnak probably is willing to trade a record-setting season and perhaps one or more NHL awards for Boston to rebound from last season’s heartbreak and lift the Stanley Cup next spring.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images