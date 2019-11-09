Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has been playing at a historic level far this season.

The Boston Bruins right winger recorded his league-leading 31st point in the squad’s Friday night loss against the Detroit Red Wings. Pastrnak joined elite company with point No. 31, as he now sits tied for the sixth-most points through a team’s first 16 games of the season with Mario Lemieux and Peter Forsberg.

For more on the 23-year-old’s hot start, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.