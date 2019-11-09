David Pastrnak has been playing at a historic level far this season.
The Boston Bruins right winger recorded his league-leading 31st point in the squad’s Friday night loss against the Detroit Red Wings. Pastrnak joined elite company with point No. 31, as he now sits tied for the sixth-most points through a team’s first 16 games of the season with Mario Lemieux and Peter Forsberg.
