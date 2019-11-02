Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak, and the rest of the Bruins for that matter, had one heck of an October.

Boston finished the month with a 9-1-2 record, good for first place in the Atlantic Division and second in the Eastern Conference. But the Black and Gold wouldn’t have been able to do it without the dominance of Pastrnak.

The winger’s 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) earned him the NHL’s Second Star of the Month.

Pastrnak’s 12 goals is tied for the league lead, which made him the third player”in franchise history to score 12 goals in the month of October, joining the ranks of Charlie Simmer (12 in 1985) and Phil Esposito (14 in 1973). Pastrnak also finished the month with 24 points (2nd, NHL), 10 power play points (T-1st, NHL) and seven power play goals (2nd, NHL),” according to a press release from the Bruins.

“The team is playing really well, so it’s always easier when the team is playing good,” Pastrnak said Friday, per the team. “Obviously wouldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

Pastrnak is in the midst of a 10-game point streak, and looks to extend it when the B’s welcome the 3-7-1 Ottawa Senators to TD Garden on Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images