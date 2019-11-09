Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if suffering their worst lost of the season wasn’t bad enough, the Boston Bruins were dealt some insult to injury Saturday morning.

In the second period of the Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, Torey Krug scored on a goal assisted by David Krejci and David Pastrnak. The play extended Pastrnak’s point streak to a whopping 13 games.

However, the NHL changed the scoring Saturday morning, now listing Patrice Bergeron as the goal-scorer assisted by Krug and Krejci. Consequently, Pastrnak’s point streak has ended.

Take a look:

NOTE: David Pastrnak was originally credited with an assist on the play. The change ends his point streak at 13 games (15-15—30). #NHLStats — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 9, 2019

As impressive as Pastrnak’s streak was, he likely had no shot of eclipsing Wayne Gretzky’s record of 51 straight games with a point.

For what it’s worth, nobody has managed a streak of 28 games since Paul Coffey did so in 1985-86 for the Edmonton Oilers. Taylor Hall (26 in 2018) and Patrick Kane (26 in 2015-16) are tied for the longest streak since Coffey’s remarkable run.

The Bruins now have lost two games in a row for the first time this season. They’ll look to get back on track Sunday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images