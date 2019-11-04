Patriots fans looking for a pick-me-up following Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens need only look at Donté Stallworth’s Twitter account.
New England got its doors blown off in Baltimore, eventually suffering a 37-20 loss on “Sunday Night Football.” Fans and media personalities predictably freaked out, as the Patriots hardly looked like the team that won their first eight games of the season.
After the game, Stallworth, who played with the Patriots in 2007 and again in 2012, offered a much-needed perspective.
Take a look:
A rational take on Twitter? Miracles really do happen.
For what it’s worth, Stallworth picked the Ravens to knock off the defending champions.
The Patriots will look to get back on track in two weeks when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images