Fantasy football playoffs are fast approaching, which means you need to be on top of your game each Sunday.
That starts with making sure you don’t take a willy-nilly approach on your defense, like starting the Tennessee Titans against the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, that’s easier said than done, as identifying the right matchups is no easy task.
Thankfully, we’re here to guide you through what should be a fascinating weekend in the NFL.
Let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 10:
Buffalo Bills (at Cleveland Browns)
Sure, Baker Mayfield only took two sacks and didn’t turn the ball over last week against the Denver Broncos, but he and the Browns nevertheless are a total disaster. As such, we expect the Bills, who have posted seven sacks the past two weeks, to make life miserable for Mayfield and whatever mustache he brings to the stadium.
Indianapolis Colts (vs. Miami Dolphins)
The Dolphins actually have been something slightly above tragic with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, so don’t be surprised if the Colts have a good-not-great day on defense. Still, the floor for a defense facing Miami simply is too high to ignore. Start with confidence.
Baltimore Ravens (at Cincinnati Bengals)
The Ravens defense isn’t that good, but it should torment Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley, who’s making his first NFL start. Baltimore is a great play this week.
New York Giants (at New York Jets)
This is more about the Giants than it is the Jets, who are a dumpster fire on offense. Sam Darnold is a complete mess right now, and we expect him to commit multiple turnovers while taking more than a few sacks in this game.
Los Angeles Rams (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Rams have been a pedestrian fantasy defense thus far, but this is a matchup worth exploiting, especially if Steelers running back James Conner is unable to suit up. Expect Jalen Ramsey and Co. to have a great day against Mason Rudolph.
Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images