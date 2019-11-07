We’ve been saddled with some bad “Thursday Night Football” matchups lately, but an under-the-radar nice battle is on tap for this weeks.
A pair of AFC West rivals are set to face off in Oakland, with the Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are right on the outside of the playoff picture and feature some notable fantasy players, particularly with six teams on their bye in Week 10.
So, here’s who you should start and sit in Chargers vs. Raiders:
START
Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers. You’re probably thinking: “Start Phil Rivers? But he’s washed!” To a degree, you are correct. However, the Raiders secondary was just torched by Matthew Stafford, and Rivers isn’t so ineffective to the point he’s incapable of having a field day against Oakland.
Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers. Ekeler’s pass-catching prowess out of the backfield has kept him very much involved in the offense. Even if he’s ceding carries to Melvin Gordon, he should be plenty busy Thursday.
Darren Waller, TE, Raiders. Although he’s flamed out a bit recently, Waller still typically garners plenty of attention in the offense. With tight end already a thin position around the league, start Waller if you have him.
Derek Carr, QB, Raiders. Again, a lot of teams are on bye this week. Although Carr certainly has his issues, interceptions haven’t been one of them lately, so he could be, if nothing else, serviceable.
SIT
Chargers defense. Yes, they have a great pass rusher in Joey Bosa, but the rest of the unit isn’t free of holes. You could do worse than this defense, but look elsewhere if you can.
Mike Williams, WR, Chargers. Williams still hasn’t found the end zone this season, so you’re basically betting on volume. Which reminds us, his volume of targets steadily has been decreasing since Week 5.
Raiders defense. This has been an objectively awful group this season. Better options exist, even if you’re streaming defenses.
Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers. Carr has not been making a concerted effort to feed Williams, who has seen his targets decrease in each of his last three games. There’s potential here, sure, but he’s a gamble to start if you have other options.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images