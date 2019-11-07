The connections between the New England Patriots and Rutgers University football will continue as long as Bill Belichick is head coach, but now the college football program looks to obtain an old friend of theirs and Belichick’s.
According to NJ.com, and later confirmed by ESPN, former Rutgers coach and one-time future defensive coordinator of the 2019 New England Patriots, Greg Schiano, has met with Rutgers about possibly becoming the Scarlet Knights’ head coach once again.
Schiano left Rutgers in 2011 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coaching job, leaving their fans missing his presence as they’ve had just two winning seasons since. Kyle Flood and Chris Ash have served as the program’s head coaches since, but Ash was fired on Sep. 29, and the hunt to fill the vacancy has been well underway.
According to ESPN, Schiano is “requesting a new indoor facility, upgrades for other facilities and a dramatic increase in assistant coaches’ salaries.”
Schiano left the Patriots this offseason before ever being officially introduced as the defensive coordinator. He cited spending more time on his “faith and family” as the reasoning behind the sudden resignation.
The Scarlet Knights currently sit at 2-7 on the season under interim head coach Nunzio Campanile and would love to welcome back the fan-favorite.
