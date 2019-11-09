Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics were dealt a tough blow Saturday night.

Late in the second quarter of the C’s tilt with the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center, Hayward collided with LaMarcus Aldridge on a pick set by the big man.

Hayward clearly was shaken up by the play and proceeded to the locker room, and the Celtics later announced the star forward had a fractured hand.

Here’s the play where the injury occurred:

According to the Celtics: Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a left hand fracture. Here's the play where it happened: pic.twitter.com/Vwd3FpJsfS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 9, 2019

By the time he left the game, Hayward had tallied nine points with two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images