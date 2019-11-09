Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fair warning to NASCAR fans: Ask Hailie Deegan about next season at your own risk.

The racing phenom recently admitted that finding sponsors for 2020 has been a “struggle.” The comments came as somewhat of a surprise, considering Deegan, 18, is one of the most talented, popular, and social media-savvy drivers rising through the NASCAR ranks.

Alas, aggregating funds hasn’t been easy for the California native, which has led fans to much speculation and questioning about Deegan’s racing future.

Deegan addressed the chatter Wednesday in a playful Instagram post.

Take a look:

“So God help me if I get asked ‘what’s your plan for 2020’ one more time I’m gonna lose it😂😂”

Perhaps the lighthearted tone is an indicator that Deegan truly isn’t that concerned about next season.

In any event, NASCAR fans surely will follow Deegan’s situation with great interest.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images