Thursday night will be a homecoming for Kemba Walker.

Walker will play his first game in Charlotte as a visitor when the Hornets host the Celtics. The star point guard signed with Boston in free agency over the summer after spending the first eight seasons of his NBA career in Charlotte, where he racked up three All-Star selections and set multiple franchise records.

Like any athlete playing against their former team, Walker might feel an added sense of motivation when he hits the Spectrum Center floor. Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham certainly is hoping this doesn’t result in a vintage performance from Walker.

“Do NOT go for 60 on us tonight,” Graham said Thursday in an interview with NBC Sports Boston.”I’ve seen you score 60 before. Just take it easy, man. But welcome back to the city bro.”

Walker won’t be the only player going up against their former team in Celtics-Hornets. Terry Rozier, who was a part of the sign-and-trade that sent Walker to Boston, likely will be looking to make a statement against the C’s.

