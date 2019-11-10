Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown really enjoys playing in San Antonio.

The Celtics wing posted 30 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 10-of-18 shooting in Boston’s win over the Spurs on Saturday. The outing was Brown’s second straight 30-point effort at AT&T Center, as he did so on Dec. 31, 2018 as well.

Boston’s win, which was the team’s first in San Antonio since 2011, extended its winning streak to seven games and improved its league-best record to 7-1.

