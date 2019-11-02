Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon officially is a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver was released by the team off of injured reserve Thursday afternoon paving the way for Seattle to claim the wide out.

Gordon has thrived on go routes throughout his career due to his size and speed when on the field. And now the move to Seattle may give him a few more opportunities down the field than as member of the Pats.

