Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman isn’t letting Sunday night’s loss get to him.

The New England Patriots suffered their first defeat of the season, a 37-20 loss, at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Edelman has been known to post postgame Instagram photos after a win, but the story was different come Sunday. There was no picture from the wide receiver after the loss. And understandably so. But he posted to his Instagram account Monday with a simple message for Pats fans.

“Fall down. Get back up. #WeKeepMoving,” he captioned the photo.

Take a look:

New England will go into its bye with an 8-1 record before regrouping and taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 17.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images