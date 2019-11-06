Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu already is drawing nothing but positive reviews.

That was abundantly clear in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as quarterback Tom Brady routinely looked the receiver’s way, with Sanu grabbing 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in just his second game with the Pats.

Sanu appears to be a seamless fit on the field, but it also seems like he’s doing a little mentoring as well, as he’s apparently taken N’Keal Harry under his wing.

And when asked during a weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” about Sanu’s mentorship, Julian Edelman was effusive in his praise for the new wideout.

“I’ll tell you right now, MoMo’s an unbelievable teammate,” Edelman said. “I didn’t even know about (him mentoring Harry), and it doesn’t surprise me that he was probably talking to N’Keal or whoever and probably giving them some great words of advice because he’s played a lot of football in this league as well. … He had a good game and he did a lot of great things for us out there and it’s good having him. It’s good adding a playmaker.”

The Patriots now have a bye week before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images