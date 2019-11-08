Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker’s return to Charlotte was as friendly as professional sports reunions can possibly be.

The Boston Celtics point guard visited with his old Hornets teammates, Spectrum Center employees and endless amounts of fans throughout the night. Walker’s mother, Andrea, felt the love as well, but in a mid-game interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin, she discussed why her son decided to not return to Charlotte.

“He wants to win,” Andrea Walker told Chin. “He’s a winner. Staying in Charlotte was kind of slowing him up, and I think it was just time for a change. It was a nasty divorce, but it was a well-deserved divorce.”

📹@tvabby chats with Kemba's mother, Andrea Walker pic.twitter.com/UpnFytrRiR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 8, 2019

Walker didn’t receive a super-max contract offer from the Hornets after making his first All-NBA team last season, which likely is what she wasn’t thrilled with.

Regardless of offseason musings, the All-Star point guard got off to a slow start against his former team Thursday, going 0-for-6 in the first half to match ex-Celtics guard Terry Rozier’s ugly first-half shooting line. Walker had the last laugh, however, as he’d ultimately heat up for three third-quarter 3-pointers en route to a 14-point night and the win.

Walker and the Celtics look to extend their six-game winning streak as they wrap up a three-game road trip in San Antonio on Saturday against the Spurs. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images