Marcus Morris no longer is a member of the Boston Celtics — he’s made that pretty clear — but that doesn’t mean he has any ill will toward the team or any of its players.

Tacko Fall made his regular-season debut against Morris’ New York Knicks on Saturday, which had Madison Square Garden going crazy for the opposing center. Despite his home crowd pulling for a visiting-team player, Morris said he can’t be mad at the rookie big man.

“How could you be upset at Tacko Fall, man?” Morris told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “I definitely understand where you’re coming from, I wish it had been the other way, beat they (expletive) and they put him in, but obviously, Tacko, I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. … It’s hard to be upset with him in general. I can see that.”

Check out the full answer from Washburn here:

I asked Marcus Morris whether the whole Tacko Fall mania at MSG last Saturday bothered him. His response was priceless. #Knicks #Celtics pic.twitter.com/99iP0qy8Ml — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) November 1, 2019

Fall was recalled by the Celtics prior to their second matchup against the Knicks in less than a week. He’ll be active with Boston missing Jaylen Brown (illness), Enes Kanter (left knee contusion) and Robert Williams (sore left hip) on Friday at TD Garden.

Boston and New York are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

