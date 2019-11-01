The Boston Celtics extended their win streak to three games Wednesday with a comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and they’ll look to make it four Friday against the New York Knicks.
Boston went into Madison Square Garden and beat New York 118-95 on Saturday night, so a win Friday would give the Celtics two wins against the Knicks in less than one week. They’ll be without Enes Kanter for the fourth straight game due to a left knee contusion, while Jaylen Brown (illness) and Robert Williams (left hip bursitis) are doubtful, per the team.
The Knicks are coming off a loss Wednesday night to the Orlando Magic and enter TD Garden with a 1-4 record.
Here’s how to watch Knicks vs. Celtics online:
When: Friday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images