The Boston Bruins and their fans will team up with local comedians and their supporters to help fight cancer this weekend.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle on Sunday at TD Garden during the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Proceeds will benefit The Cam Neely Foundation, which “provides comfort, support and hope to adult and pediatric cancer patients and their families,” according to its website.

The upcoming raffle is special, as fundraising will begin Saturday at TD Garden during “Comics Come Home,” the longest-running comedy fundraiser in the United States. Funds the Bruins Foundation raises Saturday will roll over into Sunday’s game, creating the potential for a super-sized jackpot.

Enter Sunday’s 50/50 raffle online at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden at the distinctive 50/50 raffle kiosks or with roaming sellers around the concourses. The Bruins Foundation also will sell raffle tickets Saturday during Comics Come Home and during Sunday’s Flyers-Bruins game until the start of the 3rd period of each game, then will randomly draw a winner shortly thereafter.

The Cam Neely Foundation will receive fifty percent of the raffle proceeds. The raffle winner will claim the other half of the jackpot.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images