Mitchell Trubisky, we probably all can agree, is not a great quarterback.

But if Matt Patricia came out and said that, the optics, of course, wouldn’t be too great.

Well, the Detroit Lions are set to play Trubisky and the Chicago Bears this week. Over the years while there have been times that Trubisky has looked like the high-draft pick he was, most of his NFL career has been marred by objectively bad performances. But just like how Patricia’s former boss, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, can find ways to endlessly praise a disastrous Miami Dolphins or Washington Redskins team, the Lions coach showered Trubisky with compliments.

“This guy, he’s a good player,” Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press. “He’s athletic, he’s strong, he can get out of trouble, he can extend plays, he can scramble, he can run, he can throw. He’s got deep balls, he’s got great skill guys, so that’s the major issue that we have to deal with. He’s a great player, and we got to start there.”

That’s very kind of Patricia, even if plenty of it is wrong.

Kickoff for Lions-Bears is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports