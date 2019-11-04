Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the Red Sox’s questions reportedly has been answered as J.D. Martinez appears to be staying in Boston.

The Red Sox slugger will not opt-out of his contract, according to multiple reports.

JD is not opting out of Boston deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 4, 2019

BREAKING: J.D. Martinez will not opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN. By remaining with the Red Sox, Martinez can earn $62.5M over the next three years. He also has an opt-out clause after the 2020 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 4, 2019

Source: JD Martinez will not opt out of his contract with the Red Sox. He can opt out again after the 2020 season. @JeffPassan first with the news. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 4, 2019

Martinez, 32, signed a five-year deal with Boston prior to the 2018 season. This is the first of three opt-out clauses and has $62.5 million remaining on his contract.

The designated hitter is coming a season in which he batted .304 in 2019 with 36 home runs and 105 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images