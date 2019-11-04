One of the Red Sox’s questions reportedly has been answered as J.D. Martinez appears to be staying in Boston.
The Red Sox slugger will not opt-out of his contract, according to multiple reports.
Martinez, 32, signed a five-year deal with Boston prior to the 2018 season. This is the first of three opt-out clauses and has $62.5 million remaining on his contract.
The designated hitter is coming a season in which he batted .304 in 2019 with 36 home runs and 105 RBIs.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images