Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2019 season may not have gone as the Boston Red Sox expected, but there were some bright spots.

Right fielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Xander Bogaerts were among those bright spots for the club this season, and their massive seasons were rewarded Thursday with each winning the Silver Slugger Award for their respective positions.

Both Betts, and Bogaerts made Red Sox history, with Bogaerts becoming the first shortstop in team history to win the award three times, and Betts becoming the first player in team history to win the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove in the same season three times.

For more on the two Red Sox stars, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.