Will the Boston Celtics return to the fountain of youth on NBA draft day in 2020?

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman predicted Wednesday in his 2020 NBA mock draft the Celtics will select Florida State power forward Patrick Williams and Michigan State shooting guard Aaron Henry with the 26th and 27th overall picks, respectively. Drafting the pair would extend Boston’s youth movement into another year, following the addition of seven rookies on this season’s roster.

Here’s what Williams would bring to Boston, per Wasserman:

The NBA scouting lens should quickly pick up Williams’ chiseled 6’8″ frame and athleticism. But he’ll create first-round buzz by showing off face-up offense and outside touch. He’ll be a potential-over-polish prospect capable of rising into the lottery with consistent production and encouraging shooting numbers.

Wasserman believes Henry’s volume scoring might grab the Celtics’ attention.

Henry’s 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists against LSU in the NCAA tournament helped lead to breakout expectations for 2020. Joshua Langford being out months with a foot injury should create an even heavier workload for Henry, a 6’6″ 2-guard who’ll rise up boards by building on last year’s flashes of shot creation and shooting.

Early mock drafts are pure speculation, of course, and factors such as players’ and the team’s respective progress will determine how the Celtics approach the draft. There’s also the significant matter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ pick, which Boston has a slight chance of receiving in 2020.

Nevertheless, Wasserman joins other mock drafters in predicting the Celtics will prioritize size and scoring next summer.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images