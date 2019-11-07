Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have started to come down to earth a bit.

Sure, Tuesday marked just their second regulation loss this season, but the B’s have had to grind out a quite a few games lately — including Tuesday’s wild win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen give their take on offside reviews after the controversial ruling against Charlie Coyle, talk about what to make of a couple underwhelming performances between Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak and share thoughts on players who have been called up this season.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images