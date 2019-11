Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward is efficient.

The Boston Celtics forward went 16-for-16 on 2-point field goals in the C’s win vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. NESN’s Michaela Vernava details his performance and takes a look at the team’s five-game winning streak in Wednesday’s episode of NESN Hoops Now, presented by PolarFleece.

Watch the full episode in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images