Patriots fans have grown accustomed to seeing a coaching masterclass from Bill Belichick year in and year out.

The 2019 NFL season is shaping up to be no different.

New England sits at 8-1 heading into its Week 10 bye and is viewed by most as the favorite in the AFC. Yes, there’s no dearth of high-end talent in Foxboro, but Belichick deserves proper praise for putting less notable players in position to make a real impact each week. In fact, one NFL executive believes Belichick is doing the most with the least of any coach in the league.

“Bill Belichick is doing the most with least,” the exec told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He’s missing two offensive tackles and a center, doesn’t have a mismatch TE or WR and his QB is aging. They have some Pro Bowlers in the secondary but no game-wreckers up front, and two of their best, (Jamie) Collins and (Kyle) Van Noy, did not play nearly the same with their other teams—neither did Shilique Calhoun, Lawrence Guy or Stephon Gilmore to name a few. Dude is amazing.”

There’s a good chance we’ll see the Belichick effect on full display next Sunday. After falling to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, you can expect to see a properly adjusted Patriots team give everything it has to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

