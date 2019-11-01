Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NFL betting enthusiasts now can wager on the New England Patriots’ ability to navigate the choppiest waters of their 2019 journey.

DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday published odds for the Patriots’ win total for their next five games. The Patriots in Weeks 9 through 14 will visit the Baltimore Ravens; enjoy their bye week; face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, host the Dallas Cowboys, travel to Houston for a date with the Texans and welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium.

This stretch poses the biggest threat to the Patriots’ hopes for an undefeated regular season or gaining home-field advantage in the playoffs. Here’s the oddsmakers’ best attempt at determining how likely and how often the Patriots are to slip in the coming weeks.

The Patriots are undefeated, but have a tough stretch of five games coming up. How many wins will they end this stretch with? 🤔 👉 https://t.co/QnJlxAo6Mv pic.twitter.com/wIA7qf5gSQ — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 1, 2019

Perhaps just those with money to throw away will wager on the Patriots going winless between Weeks 9 and 14, and the likelihood of New England winning only one game also seems remote. Most bets will fall in the three- or four-win range, judging from DraftKings’ lines, while the chances of the Patriots winning out the string also appear pretty good.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would reprimand his team for looking beyond the next game, but he has no such authority over bettors, who might want to back their beliefs over the team’s chances with some of their hard-earned cash.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images